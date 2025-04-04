クォートセクション
通貨 / FTXH
株に戻る

FTXH: First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

27.50 USD 0.18 (0.65%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FTXHの今日の為替レートは、-0.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.40の安値と27.50の高値で取引されました。

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FTXH News

よくあるご質問

What is FTXH stock price today?

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) stock is priced at 27.50 today. It trades within -0.65%, yesterday's close was 27.68, and trading volume reached 6.

Does FTXH stock pay dividends?

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF is currently valued at 27.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.18% and USD.

How to buy FTXH stock?

You can buy First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) shares at the current price of 27.50. Orders are usually placed near 27.50 or 27.80, while 6 and 0.33% show market activity.

How to invest into FTXH stock?

Investing in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.29 - 29.31 and current price 27.50. Many compare -2.83% and 1.36% before placing orders at 27.50 or 27.80.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) in the past year was 29.31. Within 23.29 - 29.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.68 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) over the year was 23.29. Comparing it with the current 27.50 and 23.29 - 29.31 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FTXH stock split?

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.68, and -4.18% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
27.40 27.50
1年のレンジ
23.29 29.31
以前の終値
27.68
始値
27.41
買値
27.50
買値
27.80
安値
27.40
高値
27.50
出来高
6
1日の変化
-0.65%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.83%
6ヶ月の変化
1.36%
1年の変化
-4.18%
28 9月, 日曜日