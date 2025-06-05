FiyatlarBölümler
FSTR: L.B. Foster Company

27.76 USD 0.23 (0.82%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

FSTR fiyatı bugün -0.82% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 27.56 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 28.24 aralığında işlem gördü.

L.B. Foster Company hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
27.56 28.24
Yıllık aralık
17.16 29.78
Önceki kapanış
27.99
Açılış
27.89
Satış
27.76
Alış
28.06
Düşük
27.56
Yüksek
28.24
Hacim
154
Günlük değişim
-0.82%
Aylık değişim
8.91%
6 aylık değişim
43.76%
Yıllık değişim
37.63%
