FSTR: L.B. Foster Company

27.76 USD 0.23 (0.82%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FSTR ha avuto una variazione del -0.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.56 e ad un massimo di 28.24.

Segui le dinamiche di L.B. Foster Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.56 28.24
Intervallo Annuale
17.16 29.78
Chiusura Precedente
27.99
Apertura
27.89
Bid
27.76
Ask
28.06
Minimo
27.56
Massimo
28.24
Volume
154
Variazione giornaliera
-0.82%
Variazione Mensile
8.91%
Variazione Semestrale
43.76%
Variazione Annuale
37.63%
21 settembre, domenica