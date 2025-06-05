Valute / FSTR
FSTR: L.B. Foster Company
27.76 USD 0.23 (0.82%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FSTR ha avuto una variazione del -0.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.56 e ad un massimo di 28.24.
Segui le dinamiche di L.B. Foster Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.56 28.24
Intervallo Annuale
17.16 29.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.99
- Apertura
- 27.89
- Bid
- 27.76
- Ask
- 28.06
- Minimo
- 27.56
- Massimo
- 28.24
- Volume
- 154
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.82%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.91%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 43.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- 37.63%
21 settembre, domenica