CotationsSections
Devises / FSTR
Retour à Actions

FSTR: L.B. Foster Company

27.76 USD 0.23 (0.82%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de FSTR a changé de -0.82% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 27.56 et à un maximum de 28.24.

Suivez la dynamique L.B. Foster Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FSTR Nouvelles

Range quotidien
27.56 28.24
Range Annuel
17.16 29.78
Clôture Précédente
27.99
Ouverture
27.89
Bid
27.76
Ask
28.06
Plus Bas
27.56
Plus Haut
28.24
Volume
154
Changement quotidien
-0.82%
Changement Mensuel
8.91%
Changement à 6 Mois
43.76%
Changement Annuel
37.63%
20 septembre, samedi