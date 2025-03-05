通貨 / FSTR
FSTR: L.B. Foster Company
27.99 USD 0.15 (0.54%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FSTRの今日の為替レートは、0.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.79の安値と28.86の高値で取引されました。
L.B. Foster Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
27.79 28.86
1年のレンジ
17.16 29.78
- 以前の終値
- 27.84
- 始値
- 28.02
- 買値
- 27.99
- 買値
- 28.29
- 安値
- 27.79
- 高値
- 28.86
- 出来高
- 110
- 1日の変化
- 0.54%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.81%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 44.95%
- 1年の変化
- 38.77%
