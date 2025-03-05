クォートセクション
通貨 / FSTR
FSTR: L.B. Foster Company

27.99 USD 0.15 (0.54%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FSTRの今日の為替レートは、0.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.79の安値と28.86の高値で取引されました。

L.B. Foster Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
27.79 28.86
1年のレンジ
17.16 29.78
以前の終値
27.84
始値
28.02
買値
27.99
買値
28.29
安値
27.79
高値
28.86
出来高
110
1日の変化
0.54%
1ヶ月の変化
9.81%
6ヶ月の変化
44.95%
1年の変化
38.77%
