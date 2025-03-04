Moedas / FSTR
FSTR: L.B. Foster Company
27.86 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FSTR para hoje mudou para 0.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.85 e o mais alto foi 28.86.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas L.B. Foster Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
27.85 28.86
Faixa anual
17.16 29.78
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.84
- Open
- 28.21
- Bid
- 27.86
- Ask
- 28.16
- Low
- 27.85
- High
- 28.86
- Volume
- 66
- Mudança diária
- 0.07%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.30%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 44.28%
- Mudança anual
- 38.13%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh