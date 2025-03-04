货币 / FSTR
FSTR: L.B. Foster Company
28.00 USD 0.40 (1.45%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FSTR汇率已更改1.45%。当日，交易品种以低点27.56和高点28.71进行交易。
关注L.B. Foster Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
27.56 28.71
年范围
17.16 29.78
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.60
- 开盘价
- 27.75
- 卖价
- 28.00
- 买价
- 28.30
- 最低价
- 27.56
- 最高价
- 28.71
- 交易量
- 78
- 日变化
- 1.45%
- 月变化
- 9.85%
- 6个月变化
- 45.00%
- 年变化
- 38.82%
