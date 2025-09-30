- Genel bakış
FBRT-PE: Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeema
FBRT-PE fiyatı bugün -1.13% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 21.63 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 22.10 aralığında işlem gördü.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeema hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is FBRT-PE stock price today?
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeema stock is priced at 21.82 today. It trades within -1.13%, yesterday's close was 22.07, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of FBRT-PE shows these updates.
Does Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeema stock pay dividends?
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeema is currently valued at 21.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.70% and USD. View the chart live to track FBRT-PE movements.
How to buy FBRT-PE stock?
You can buy Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeema shares at the current price of 21.82. Orders are usually placed near 21.82 or 22.12, while 19 and -0.64% show market activity. Follow FBRT-PE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FBRT-PE stock?
Investing in Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeema involves considering the yearly range 20.01 - 22.18 and current price 21.82. Many compare 2.97% and 6.70% before placing orders at 21.82 or 22.12. Explore the FBRT-PE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. in the past year was 22.18. Within 20.01 - 22.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeema performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT-PE) over the year was 20.01. Comparing it with the current 21.82 and 20.01 - 22.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FBRT-PE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FBRT-PE stock split?
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeema has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.07, and 6.70% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 22.07
- Açılış
- 21.96
- Satış
- 21.82
- Alış
- 22.12
- Düşük
- 21.63
- Yüksek
- 22.10
- Hacim
- 19
- Günlük değişim
- -1.13%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.97%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 6.70%
- Yıllık değişim
- 6.70%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4