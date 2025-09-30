- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
EFC-PD: Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re
EFC-PD fiyatı bugün -3.47% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.51 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 24.51 aralığında işlem gördü.
Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is EFC-PD stock price today?
Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re stock is priced at 24.51 today. It trades within -3.47%, yesterday's close was 25.39, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of EFC-PD shows these updates.
Does Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re stock pay dividends?
Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re is currently valued at 24.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.06% and USD. View the chart live to track EFC-PD movements.
How to buy EFC-PD stock?
You can buy Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re shares at the current price of 24.51. Orders are usually placed near 24.51 or 24.81, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EFC-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFC-PD stock?
Investing in Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re involves considering the yearly range 22.08 - 25.39 and current price 24.51. Many compare 1.28% and 5.06% before placing orders at 24.51 or 24.81. Explore the EFC-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ellington Financial Inc. in the past year was 25.39. Within 22.08 - 25.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re performance using the live chart.
What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC-PD) over the year was 22.08. Comparing it with the current 24.51 and 22.08 - 25.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFC-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFC-PD stock split?
Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.39, and 5.06% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 25.39
- Açılış
- 24.51
- Satış
- 24.51
- Alış
- 24.81
- Düşük
- 24.51
- Yüksek
- 24.51
- Hacim
- 1
- Günlük değişim
- -3.47%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.28%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 5.06%
- Yıllık değişim
- 5.06%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4