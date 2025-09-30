- 개요
EFC-PD: Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re
EFC-PD 환율이 오늘 -3.47%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.51이고 고가는 24.51이었습니다.
Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is EFC-PD stock price today?
Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re stock is priced at 24.51 today. It trades within -3.47%, yesterday's close was 25.39, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of EFC-PD shows these updates.
Does Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re stock pay dividends?
Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re is currently valued at 24.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.06% and USD. View the chart live to track EFC-PD movements.
How to buy EFC-PD stock?
You can buy Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re shares at the current price of 24.51. Orders are usually placed near 24.51 or 24.81, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EFC-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFC-PD stock?
Investing in Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re involves considering the yearly range 22.08 - 25.39 and current price 24.51. Many compare 1.28% and 5.06% before placing orders at 24.51 or 24.81. Explore the EFC-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ellington Financial Inc. in the past year was 25.39. Within 22.08 - 25.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re performance using the live chart.
What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC-PD) over the year was 22.08. Comparing it with the current 24.51 and 22.08 - 25.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFC-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFC-PD stock split?
Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.39, and 5.06% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 25.39
- 시가
- 24.51
- Bid
- 24.51
- Ask
- 24.81
- 저가
- 24.51
- 고가
- 24.51
- 볼륨
- 1
- 일일 변동
- -3.47%
- 월 변동
- 1.28%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.06%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.06%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4