EFC-PD: Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re

24.51 USD 0.88 (3.47%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

EFC-PD 환율이 오늘 -3.47%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.51이고 고가는 24.51이었습니다.

Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is EFC-PD stock price today?

Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re stock is priced at 24.51 today. It trades within -3.47%, yesterday's close was 25.39, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of EFC-PD shows these updates.

Does Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re stock pay dividends?

Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re is currently valued at 24.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.06% and USD. View the chart live to track EFC-PD movements.

How to buy EFC-PD stock?

You can buy Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re shares at the current price of 24.51. Orders are usually placed near 24.51 or 24.81, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EFC-PD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EFC-PD stock?

Investing in Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re involves considering the yearly range 22.08 - 25.39 and current price 24.51. Many compare 1.28% and 5.06% before placing orders at 24.51 or 24.81. Explore the EFC-PD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Ellington Financial Inc. in the past year was 25.39. Within 22.08 - 25.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re performance using the live chart.

What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC-PD) over the year was 22.08. Comparing it with the current 24.51 and 22.08 - 25.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFC-PD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EFC-PD stock split?

Ellington Financial Inc. 7.00% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Re has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.39, and 5.06% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
24.51 24.51
년간 변동
22.08 25.39
이전 종가
25.39
시가
24.51
Bid
24.51
Ask
24.81
저가
24.51
고가
24.51
볼륨
1
일일 변동
-3.47%
월 변동
1.28%
6개월 변동
5.06%
년간 변동율
5.06%
