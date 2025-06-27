Dövizler / DV
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
DV: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc
12.73 USD 0.04 (0.31%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
DV fiyatı bugün -0.31% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 12.48 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 12.90 aralığında işlem gördü.
DoubleVerify Holdings Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DV haberleri
- BMO Capital, DoubleVerify hisse senedi değerlendirmesini "Outperform" olarak yineledi
- DoubleVerify stock rating reiterated at Outperform by BMO Capital
- 4 Software Stocks Climb Into Top Growth Ranks - DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)
- DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology
- DoubleVerify at Goldman Sachs Conference: Navigating Growth and Challenges
- DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- DoubleVerify at Citi’s 2025 Conference: Strategic Shift to Growth Areas
- Raymond James reiterates Outperform rating on DoubleVerify stock at $20
- The Bears Are Wrong About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)
- DoubleVerify stock price target raised to $27 at BMO on social and CTV growth
- DoubleVerify stock price target lowered to $17 by Goldman Sachs
- DoubleVerify (DV) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- DoubleVerify Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 21% as social and CTV strategies deliver
- DoubleVerify expands brand suitability measurement on Meta platforms
- DoubleVerify renews CEO Mark Zagorski’s contract with updated compensation terms
- KeyBanc lifts target on Alphabet, Meta, Pinterest, Trade Desk on stable ad market
- Oppenheimer raises Lyft stock price target to $20 as robotaxi threat fades
- DoubleVerify price target lowered to $20 at Craig-Hallum on outlook update
- DoubleVerify stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by Citizens JMP
- DoubleVerify stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Shareholders of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 21, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights - DV
- DoubleVerify Debuts First-of-Its-Kind Attention Measurement for Social, Launching with Sna
- Canaccord cuts Lyft stock rating to Hold on autonomous vehicle concerns
Günlük aralık
12.48 12.90
Yıllık aralık
11.52 23.11
- Önceki kapanış
- 12.77
- Açılış
- 12.90
- Satış
- 12.73
- Alış
- 13.03
- Düşük
- 12.48
- Yüksek
- 12.90
- Hacim
- 7.234 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.31%
- Aylık değişim
- -20.14%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -4.43%
- Yıllık değişim
- -24.59%
21 Eylül, Pazar