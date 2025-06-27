FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / DV
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

DV: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc

12.73 USD 0.04 (0.31%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DV fiyatı bugün -0.31% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 12.48 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 12.90 aralığında işlem gördü.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DV haberleri

Günlük aralık
12.48 12.90
Yıllık aralık
11.52 23.11
Önceki kapanış
12.77
Açılış
12.90
Satış
12.73
Alış
13.03
Düşük
12.48
Yüksek
12.90
Hacim
7.234 K
Günlük değişim
-0.31%
Aylık değişim
-20.14%
6 aylık değişim
-4.43%
Yıllık değişim
-24.59%
21 Eylül, Pazar