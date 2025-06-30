Divisas / DV
DV: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc
12.96 USD 0.03 (0.23%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DV de hoy ha cambiado un 0.23%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 12.75, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 13.13.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
DV News
- BMO Capital reitera calificación de Mejor Rendimiento para acciones de DoubleVerify
- BMO Capital reitera calificación de Outperform para acciones de DoubleVerify
- DoubleVerify stock rating reiterated at Outperform by BMO Capital
- 4 Acciones de software en EE. UU. muestran fuerte avance en ranking de crecimiento | Benzinga España
- 4 Software Stocks Climb Into Top Growth Ranks - DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)
- DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology
- DoubleVerify at Goldman Sachs Conference: Navigating Growth and Challenges
- DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- DoubleVerify at Citi’s 2025 Conference: Strategic Shift to Growth Areas
- Raymond James reiterates Outperform rating on DoubleVerify stock at $20
- The Bears Are Wrong About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)
- DoubleVerify stock price target raised to $27 at BMO on social and CTV growth
- DoubleVerify stock price target lowered to $17 by Goldman Sachs
- DoubleVerify (DV) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- DoubleVerify Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 21% as social and CTV strategies deliver
- DoubleVerify expands brand suitability measurement on Meta platforms
- DoubleVerify renews CEO Mark Zagorski’s contract with updated compensation terms
- KeyBanc lifts target on Alphabet, Meta, Pinterest, Trade Desk on stable ad market
- Oppenheimer raises Lyft stock price target to $20 as robotaxi threat fades
- DoubleVerify price target lowered to $20 at Craig-Hallum on outlook update
- DoubleVerify stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by Citizens JMP
- DoubleVerify stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Shareholders of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 21, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights - DV
Rango diario
12.75 13.13
Rango anual
11.52 23.11
- Cierres anteriores
- 12.93
- Open
- 13.01
- Bid
- 12.96
- Ask
- 13.26
- Low
- 12.75
- High
- 13.13
- Volumen
- 6.199 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.23%
- Cambio mensual
- -18.70%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -2.70%
- Cambio anual
- -23.22%
