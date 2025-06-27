Moedas / DV
DV: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc
12.84 USD 0.12 (0.93%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DV para hoje mudou para -0.93%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.83 e o mais alto foi 13.09.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DV Notícias
- BMO Capital reitera classificação de Outperform para ações da DoubleVerify
- DoubleVerify stock rating reiterated at Outperform by BMO Capital
- 4 Software Stocks Climb Into Top Growth Ranks - DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)
- DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology
- DoubleVerify at Goldman Sachs Conference: Navigating Growth and Challenges
- DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- DoubleVerify at Citi’s 2025 Conference: Strategic Shift to Growth Areas
- Raymond James reiterates Outperform rating on DoubleVerify stock at $20
- The Bears Are Wrong About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)
- DoubleVerify stock price target raised to $27 at BMO on social and CTV growth
- DoubleVerify stock price target lowered to $17 by Goldman Sachs
- DoubleVerify (DV) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- DoubleVerify Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 21% as social and CTV strategies deliver
- DoubleVerify expands brand suitability measurement on Meta platforms
- DoubleVerify renews CEO Mark Zagorski’s contract with updated compensation terms
- KeyBanc lifts target on Alphabet, Meta, Pinterest, Trade Desk on stable ad market
- Oppenheimer raises Lyft stock price target to $20 as robotaxi threat fades
- DoubleVerify price target lowered to $20 at Craig-Hallum on outlook update
- DoubleVerify stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by Citizens JMP
- DoubleVerify stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Shareholders of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 21, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights - DV
- DoubleVerify Debuts First-of-Its-Kind Attention Measurement for Social, Launching with Sna
- Canaccord cuts Lyft stock rating to Hold on autonomous vehicle concerns
Faixa diária
12.83 13.09
Faixa anual
11.52 23.11
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.96
- Open
- 13.08
- Bid
- 12.84
- Ask
- 13.14
- Low
- 12.83
- High
- 13.09
- Volume
- 960
- Mudança diária
- -0.93%
- Mudança mensal
- -19.45%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.60%
- Mudança anual
- -23.93%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh