DV: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc

12.73 USD 0.04 (0.31%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DV ha avuto una variazione del -0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.48 e ad un massimo di 12.90.

Segui le dinamiche di DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.48 12.90
Intervallo Annuale
11.52 23.11
Chiusura Precedente
12.77
Apertura
12.90
Bid
12.73
Ask
13.03
Minimo
12.48
Massimo
12.90
Volume
7.234 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.31%
Variazione Mensile
-20.14%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.43%
Variazione Annuale
-24.59%
20 settembre, sabato