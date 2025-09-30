- Genel bakış
DSEP: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September
DSEP fiyatı bugün 0.23% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 44.06 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 44.21 aralığında işlem gördü.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DSEP stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September stock is priced at 44.20 today. It trades within 0.23%, yesterday's close was 44.10, and trading volume reached 109. The live price chart of DSEP shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September is currently valued at 44.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.53% and USD. View the chart live to track DSEP movements.
How to buy DSEP stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September shares at the current price of 44.20. Orders are usually placed near 44.20 or 44.50, while 109 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow DSEP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DSEP stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September involves considering the yearly range 36.88 - 44.21 and current price 44.20. Many compare 1.56% and 11.64% before placing orders at 44.20 or 44.50. Explore the DSEP price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September in the past year was 44.21. Within 36.88 - 44.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September (DSEP) over the year was 36.88. Comparing it with the current 44.20 and 36.88 - 44.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DSEP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DSEP stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.10, and 10.53% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 44.10
- Açılış
- 44.07
- Satış
- 44.20
- Alış
- 44.50
- Düşük
- 44.06
- Yüksek
- 44.21
- Hacim
- 109
- Günlük değişim
- 0.23%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.56%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 11.64%
- Yıllık değişim
- 10.53%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8