- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DSEP: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September
DSEP exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.06 and at a high of 44.21.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DSEP stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September stock is priced at 44.20 today. It trades within 0.23%, yesterday's close was 44.10, and trading volume reached 109. The live price chart of DSEP shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September is currently valued at 44.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.53% and USD. View the chart live to track DSEP movements.
How to buy DSEP stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September shares at the current price of 44.20. Orders are usually placed near 44.20 or 44.50, while 109 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow DSEP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DSEP stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September involves considering the yearly range 36.88 - 44.21 and current price 44.20. Many compare 1.56% and 11.64% before placing orders at 44.20 or 44.50. Explore the DSEP price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September in the past year was 44.21. Within 36.88 - 44.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September (DSEP) over the year was 36.88. Comparing it with the current 44.20 and 36.88 - 44.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DSEP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DSEP stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.10, and 10.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.10
- Open
- 44.07
- Bid
- 44.20
- Ask
- 44.50
- Low
- 44.06
- High
- 44.21
- Volume
- 109
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 1.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.64%
- Year Change
- 10.53%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8