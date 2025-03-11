FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / DOUG
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

DOUG: Douglas Elliman Inc

2.97 USD 0.14 (4.50%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DOUG fiyatı bugün -4.50% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 2.97 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 3.11 aralığında işlem gördü.

Douglas Elliman Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DOUG haberleri

Günlük aralık
2.97 3.11
Yıllık aralık
1.38 3.20
Önceki kapanış
3.11
Açılış
3.11
Satış
2.97
Alış
3.27
Düşük
2.97
Yüksek
3.11
Hacim
418
Günlük değişim
-4.50%
Aylık değişim
12.50%
6 aylık değişim
72.67%
Yıllık değişim
63.19%
21 Eylül, Pazar