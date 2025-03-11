Dövizler / DOUG
DOUG: Douglas Elliman Inc
2.97 USD 0.14 (4.50%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
DOUG fiyatı bugün -4.50% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 2.97 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 3.11 aralığında işlem gördü.
Douglas Elliman Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
DOUG haberleri
- Elliman (DOUG) Q2 Revenue Drops 5%
- Douglas Elliman launches in-house mortgage platform for diverse borrowers
- Opinion: Enjoy the stock market’s rally — but watch out for these overbought indicators
- Opinion: The stock market now is clearly overbought — but overbought does not mean ‘sell’
- Opinion: Why this stock-market breakout is the real deal — and the S&P 500 still has room to run
- Opinion: Here’s what’s taking the S&P 500 so long to return to an all-time high
- Opinion: Even the Fed, Iran and interest-rate worries can’t keep this stock market down
- Douglas Elliman: Taking A Look As Turnaround Takes Shape And Takeover Talk Emerges (DOUG)
- Opinion: The stock market wants badly to hit an all-time high. And the S&P 500 can get there.
- 4TRO Development and Kastelo Development Unveil New Boutique Townhome Project in Delray Beach
- Opinion: The S&P 500 now has most of what it needs to hit an all-time high
- Douglas Elliman launches global real estate service
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Implode In Q2 - Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG), Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)
- Opinion: The market got an expected boost from Nvidia — though traders mispriced the stock’s options again
- Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Receives Acquisition Offer Following Investigation Involving Former Star Agents
- Douglas Elliman stock soars on merger offer report
- Douglas Elliman stock soars to 52-week high, hits $3.03
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Collapse In Q2 - Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG), Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC)
- Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Günlük aralık
2.97 3.11
Yıllık aralık
1.38 3.20
- Önceki kapanış
- 3.11
- Açılış
- 3.11
- Satış
- 2.97
- Alış
- 3.27
- Düşük
- 2.97
- Yüksek
- 3.11
- Hacim
- 418
- Günlük değişim
- -4.50%
- Aylık değişim
- 12.50%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 72.67%
- Yıllık değişim
- 63.19%
