DOUG: Douglas Elliman Inc
3.01 USD 0.10 (3.22%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DOUG hat sich für heute um -3.22% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.00 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.11 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Douglas Elliman Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
DOUG News
Tagesspanne
3.00 3.11
Jahresspanne
1.38 3.20
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 3.11
- Eröffnung
- 3.11
- Bid
- 3.01
- Ask
- 3.31
- Tief
- 3.00
- Hoch
- 3.11
- Volumen
- 162
- Tagesänderung
- -3.22%
- Monatsänderung
- 14.02%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 75.00%
- Jahresänderung
- 65.38%
