KurseKategorien
Währungen / DOUG
Zurück zum Aktien

DOUG: Douglas Elliman Inc

3.01 USD 0.10 (3.22%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DOUG hat sich für heute um -3.22% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.00 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.11 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Douglas Elliman Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DOUG News

Tagesspanne
3.00 3.11
Jahresspanne
1.38 3.20
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
3.11
Eröffnung
3.11
Bid
3.01
Ask
3.31
Tief
3.00
Hoch
3.11
Volumen
162
Tagesänderung
-3.22%
Monatsänderung
14.02%
6-Monatsänderung
75.00%
Jahresänderung
65.38%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K