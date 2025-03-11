通貨 / DOUG
DOUG: Douglas Elliman Inc
3.11 USD 0.18 (6.14%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DOUGの今日の為替レートは、6.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.95の安値と3.19の高値で取引されました。
Douglas Elliman Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
DOUG News
- Elliman (DOUG) Q2 Revenue Drops 5%
- Douglas Elliman launches in-house mortgage platform for diverse borrowers
- Opinion: Enjoy the stock market’s rally — but watch out for these overbought indicators
- Opinion: The stock market now is clearly overbought — but overbought does not mean ‘sell’
- Opinion: Why this stock-market breakout is the real deal — and the S&P 500 still has room to run
- Opinion: Here’s what’s taking the S&P 500 so long to return to an all-time high
- Opinion: Even the Fed, Iran and interest-rate worries can’t keep this stock market down
- Douglas Elliman: Taking A Look As Turnaround Takes Shape And Takeover Talk Emerges (DOUG)
- Opinion: The stock market wants badly to hit an all-time high. And the S&P 500 can get there.
- 4TRO Development and Kastelo Development Unveil New Boutique Townhome Project in Delray Beach
- Opinion: The S&P 500 now has most of what it needs to hit an all-time high
- Douglas Elliman launches global real estate service
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Implode In Q2 - Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG), Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)
- Opinion: The market got an expected boost from Nvidia — though traders mispriced the stock’s options again
- Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Receives Acquisition Offer Following Investigation Involving Former Star Agents
- Douglas Elliman stock soars on merger offer report
- Douglas Elliman stock soars to 52-week high, hits $3.03
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Collapse In Q2 - Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG), Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC)
- Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
2.95 3.19
1年のレンジ
1.38 3.20
- 以前の終値
- 2.93
- 始値
- 2.95
- 買値
- 3.11
- 買値
- 3.41
- 安値
- 2.95
- 高値
- 3.19
- 出来高
- 979
- 1日の変化
- 6.14%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 17.80%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 80.81%
- 1年の変化
- 70.88%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K