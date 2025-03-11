QuotazioniSezioni
DOUG: Douglas Elliman Inc

2.97 USD 0.14 (4.50%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DOUG ha avuto una variazione del -4.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.97 e ad un massimo di 3.11.

Segui le dinamiche di Douglas Elliman Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.97 3.11
Intervallo Annuale
1.38 3.20
Chiusura Precedente
3.11
Apertura
3.11
Bid
2.97
Ask
3.27
Minimo
2.97
Massimo
3.11
Volume
418
Variazione giornaliera
-4.50%
Variazione Mensile
12.50%
Variazione Semestrale
72.67%
Variazione Annuale
63.19%
