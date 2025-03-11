Currencies / DOUG
DOUG: Douglas Elliman Inc
2.83 USD 0.03 (1.07%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DOUG exchange rate has changed by 1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.78 and at a high of 2.87.
Follow Douglas Elliman Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DOUG News
- Elliman (DOUG) Q2 Revenue Drops 5%
- Douglas Elliman launches in-house mortgage platform for diverse borrowers
- Opinion: Enjoy the stock market’s rally — but watch out for these overbought indicators
- Opinion: The stock market now is clearly overbought — but overbought does not mean ‘sell’
- Opinion: Why this stock-market breakout is the real deal — and the S&P 500 still has room to run
- Opinion: Here’s what’s taking the S&P 500 so long to return to an all-time high
- Opinion: Even the Fed, Iran and interest-rate worries can’t keep this stock market down
- Douglas Elliman: Taking A Look As Turnaround Takes Shape And Takeover Talk Emerges (DOUG)
- Opinion: The stock market wants badly to hit an all-time high. And the S&P 500 can get there.
- 4TRO Development and Kastelo Development Unveil New Boutique Townhome Project in Delray Beach
- Opinion: The S&P 500 now has most of what it needs to hit an all-time high
- Douglas Elliman launches global real estate service
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Implode In Q2 - Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG), Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)
- Opinion: The market got an expected boost from Nvidia — though traders mispriced the stock’s options again
- Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Receives Acquisition Offer Following Investigation Involving Former Star Agents
- Douglas Elliman stock soars on merger offer report
- Douglas Elliman stock soars to 52-week high, hits $3.03
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Collapse In Q2 - Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG), Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC)
- Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
2.78 2.87
Year Range
1.38 3.20
Previous Close
- 2.80
Open
- 2.79
Bid
- 2.83
Ask
- 3.13
Low
- 2.78
High
- 2.87
Volume
- 729
Daily Change
- 1.07%
Month Change
- 7.20%
6 Months Change
- 64.53%
Year Change
- 55.49%
