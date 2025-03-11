货币 / DOUG
DOUG: Douglas Elliman Inc
2.95 USD 0.12 (4.24%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DOUG汇率已更改4.24%。当日，交易品种以低点2.88和高点3.10进行交易。
关注Douglas Elliman Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
DOUG新闻
- Elliman (DOUG) Q2 Revenue Drops 5%
- Douglas Elliman launches in-house mortgage platform for diverse borrowers
- Opinion: Enjoy the stock market’s rally — but watch out for these overbought indicators
- Opinion: The stock market now is clearly overbought — but overbought does not mean ‘sell’
- Opinion: Why this stock-market breakout is the real deal — and the S&P 500 still has room to run
- Opinion: Here’s what’s taking the S&P 500 so long to return to an all-time high
- Opinion: Even the Fed, Iran and interest-rate worries can’t keep this stock market down
- Douglas Elliman: Taking A Look As Turnaround Takes Shape And Takeover Talk Emerges (DOUG)
- Opinion: The stock market wants badly to hit an all-time high. And the S&P 500 can get there.
- 4TRO Development and Kastelo Development Unveil New Boutique Townhome Project in Delray Beach
- Opinion: The S&P 500 now has most of what it needs to hit an all-time high
- Douglas Elliman launches global real estate service
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Implode In Q2 - Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG), Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)
- Opinion: The market got an expected boost from Nvidia — though traders mispriced the stock’s options again
- Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Receives Acquisition Offer Following Investigation Involving Former Star Agents
- Douglas Elliman stock soars on merger offer report
- Douglas Elliman stock soars to 52-week high, hits $3.03
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Collapse In Q2 - Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG), Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC)
- Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
2.88 3.10
年范围
1.38 3.20
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.83
- 开盘价
- 2.88
- 卖价
- 2.95
- 买价
- 3.25
- 最低价
- 2.88
- 最高价
- 3.10
- 交易量
- 1.229 K
- 日变化
- 4.24%
- 月变化
- 11.74%
- 6个月变化
- 71.51%
- 年变化
- 62.09%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值