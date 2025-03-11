Moedas / DOUG
DOUG: Douglas Elliman Inc
3.12 USD 0.19 (6.48%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DOUG para hoje mudou para 6.48%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.95 e o mais alto foi 3.19.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Douglas Elliman Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
2.95 3.19
Faixa anual
1.38 3.20
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.93
- Open
- 2.95
- Bid
- 3.12
- Ask
- 3.42
- Low
- 2.95
- High
- 3.19
- Volume
- 711
- Mudança diária
- 6.48%
- Mudança mensal
- 18.18%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 81.40%
- Mudança anual
- 71.43%
