DNOV: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November
DNOV fiyatı bugün 0.04% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 46.78 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 46.82 aralığında işlem gördü.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DNOV stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November stock is priced at 46.79 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterday's close was 46.77, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of DNOV shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November is currently valued at 46.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.77% and USD. View the chart live to track DNOV movements.
How to buy DNOV stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November shares at the current price of 46.79. Orders are usually placed near 46.79 or 47.09, while 6 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow DNOV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DNOV stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November involves considering the yearly range 39.00 - 46.84 and current price 46.79. Many compare 2.25% and 11.75% before placing orders at 46.79 or 47.09. Explore the DNOV price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November in the past year was 46.84. Within 39.00 - 46.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November (DNOV) over the year was 39.00. Comparing it with the current 46.79 and 39.00 - 46.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DNOV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DNOV stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.77, and 10.77% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 46.77
- Açılış
- 46.82
- Satış
- 46.79
- Alış
- 47.09
- Düşük
- 46.78
- Yüksek
- 46.82
- Hacim
- 6
- Günlük değişim
- 0.04%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.25%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 11.75%
- Yıllık değişim
- 10.77%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8