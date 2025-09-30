- 개요
DNOV: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November
DNOV 환율이 오늘 0.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 46.77이고 고가는 46.84이었습니다.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DNOV stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November stock is priced at 46.77 today. It trades within 0.09%, yesterday's close was 46.73, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of DNOV shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November is currently valued at 46.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.72% and USD. View the chart live to track DNOV movements.
How to buy DNOV stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November shares at the current price of 46.77. Orders are usually placed near 46.77 or 47.07, while 9 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow DNOV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DNOV stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November involves considering the yearly range 39.00 - 46.84 and current price 46.77. Many compare 2.21% and 11.70% before placing orders at 46.77 or 47.07. Explore the DNOV price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November in the past year was 46.84. Within 39.00 - 46.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November (DNOV) over the year was 39.00. Comparing it with the current 46.77 and 39.00 - 46.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DNOV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DNOV stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.73, and 10.72% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 46.73
- 시가
- 46.81
- Bid
- 46.77
- Ask
- 47.07
- 저가
- 46.77
- 고가
- 46.84
- 볼륨
- 9
- 일일 변동
- 0.09%
- 월 변동
- 2.21%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.70%
- 년간 변동율
- 10.72%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8