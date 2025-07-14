- Genel bakış
DGRO: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF
DGRO fiyatı bugün 0.53% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 67.58 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 68.12 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DGRO haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DGRO stock price today?
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock is priced at 68.08 today. It trades within 0.53%, yesterday's close was 67.72, and trading volume reached 2049. The live price chart of DGRO shows these updates.
Does iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF is currently valued at 68.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.89% and USD. View the chart live to track DGRO movements.
How to buy DGRO stock?
You can buy iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF shares at the current price of 68.08. Orders are usually placed near 68.08 or 68.38, while 2049 and 0.61% show market activity. Follow DGRO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DGRO stock?
Investing in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 54.09 - 68.12 and current price 68.08. Many compare 2.31% and 10.43% before placing orders at 68.08 or 68.38. Explore the DGRO price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the past year was 68.12. Within 54.09 - 68.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 67.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) over the year was 54.09. Comparing it with the current 68.08 and 54.09 - 68.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DGRO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DGRO stock split?
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 67.72, and 8.89% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 67.72
- Açılış
- 67.67
- Satış
- 68.08
- Alış
- 68.38
- Düşük
- 67.58
- Yüksek
- 68.12
- Hacim
- 2.049 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.53%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.31%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 10.43%
- Yıllık değişim
- 8.89%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8