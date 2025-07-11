KurseKategorien
DGRO: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

67.51 USD 0.06 (0.09%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DGRO hat sich für heute um 0.09% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 67.24 bis zu einem Hoch von 67.57 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
67.24 67.57
Jahresspanne
54.09 68.09
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
67.45
Eröffnung
67.57
Bid
67.51
Ask
67.81
Tief
67.24
Hoch
67.57
Volumen
2.318 K
Tagesänderung
0.09%
Monatsänderung
1.46%
6-Monatsänderung
9.51%
Jahresänderung
7.98%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K