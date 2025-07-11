Währungen / DGRO
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
DGRO: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF
67.51 USD 0.06 (0.09%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DGRO hat sich für heute um 0.09% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 67.24 bis zu einem Hoch von 67.57 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DGRO News
- Is iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- DGRO Vs. DIVO: You Don't Need To Sell Call Options To Get Income Growth
- Portfolio Review: 3 Stocks And 3 ETFs I'm Buying To Boost My Passive Income
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- SPDG: This Relatively New ETF May Be SCHD's Suitable Replacement As A Core Holding
- This 4 Fund Portfolio Gives You The Whole Shebang
- DGRO: Dividend ETF For Investors Approaching Retirement (NYSEARCA:DGRO)
- SCHD: Wouldn't Call It Dead Money (NYSEARCA:SCHD)
- 6 Stocks I'm Buying As AI And Tariffs Battle For Market Dominance
- Seeking Monthly Income? This Covered Call Trio May Be All You Need
- QDEF: Dividend ETF With Little To Show (NYSEARCA:QDEF)
- Model Portfolio For Capital Appreciation, July 2025
- FDVV: A Solid Dividend ETF With A Potential To Offer Lofty Returns In Long Term
- VTV: Is Vanguard's $200B Value ETF Right For You? (NYSEARCA:VTV)
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Dividend Growth Is My Antidote To Uncertainty
- DIVZ: Active Dividend ETF With Low-Risk Profile
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights VIG, VYM, DGRO, SPYD and SCHD
- SPYD: Everything You Need To Know About This High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)
- Dividend ETFs Look Attractive as Inflation Picks Up in June
- Undercovered Dozen: Morgan Stanley, Arista Networks, Global Ship Lease And More
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Return Of Tariff Man
- Covered Call ETFs Are Smoking Dividend Growth ETFs
- CGDV: Buy For Value, Stay For Dividend Growth
Tagesspanne
67.24 67.57
Jahresspanne
54.09 68.09
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 67.45
- Eröffnung
- 67.57
- Bid
- 67.51
- Ask
- 67.81
- Tief
- 67.24
- Hoch
- 67.57
- Volumen
- 2.318 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.09%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.46%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 9.51%
- Jahresänderung
- 7.98%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K