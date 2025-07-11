Divisas / DGRO
DGRO: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF
67.32 USD 0.19 (0.28%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DGRO de hoy ha cambiado un 0.28%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 67.01, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 67.75.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
67.01 67.75
Rango anual
54.09 68.09
- Cierres anteriores
- 67.13
- Open
- 67.28
- Bid
- 67.32
- Ask
- 67.62
- Low
- 67.01
- High
- 67.75
- Volumen
- 3.203 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.28%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.17%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 9.20%
- Cambio anual
- 7.68%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B