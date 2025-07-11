CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / DGRO
Volver a Acciones

DGRO: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

67.32 USD 0.19 (0.28%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de DGRO de hoy ha cambiado un 0.28%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 67.01, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 67.75.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DGRO News

Rango diario
67.01 67.75
Rango anual
54.09 68.09
Cierres anteriores
67.13
Open
67.28
Bid
67.32
Ask
67.62
Low
67.01
High
67.75
Volumen
3.203 K
Cambio diario
0.28%
Cambio mensual
1.17%
Cambio a 6 meses
9.20%
Cambio anual
7.68%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B