DGRO: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

67.55 USD 0.10 (0.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DGRO ha avuto una variazione del 0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 67.24 e ad un massimo di 67.66.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
67.24 67.66
Intervallo Annuale
54.09 68.09
Chiusura Precedente
67.45
Apertura
67.57
Bid
67.55
Ask
67.85
Minimo
67.24
Massimo
67.66
Volume
3.249 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.15%
Variazione Mensile
1.52%
Variazione Semestrale
9.57%
Variazione Annuale
8.05%
21 settembre, domenica