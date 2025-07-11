Valute / DGRO
DGRO: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF
67.55 USD 0.10 (0.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DGRO ha avuto una variazione del 0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 67.24 e ad un massimo di 67.66.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
DGRO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
67.24 67.66
Intervallo Annuale
54.09 68.09
- Chiusura Precedente
- 67.45
- Apertura
- 67.57
- Bid
- 67.55
- Ask
- 67.85
- Minimo
- 67.24
- Massimo
- 67.66
- Volume
- 3.249 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.05%
21 settembre, domenica