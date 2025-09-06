KotasyonBölümler
CSD: Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF

93.00 USD 2.52 (2.79%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CSD fiyatı bugün 2.79% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 92.31 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 93.00 aralığında işlem gördü.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

CSD haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is CSD stock price today?

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF stock is priced at 93.00 today. It trades within 2.79%, yesterday's close was 90.48, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of CSD shows these updates.

Does Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF is currently valued at 93.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.03% and USD. View the chart live to track CSD movements.

How to buy CSD stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF shares at the current price of 93.00. Orders are usually placed near 93.00 or 93.30, while 2 and 0.75% show market activity. Follow CSD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CSD stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF involves considering the yearly range 63.68 - 95.29 and current price 93.00. Many compare 7.71% and 23.60% before placing orders at 93.00 or 93.30. Explore the CSD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the past year was 95.29. Within 63.68 - 95.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD) over the year was 63.68. Comparing it with the current 93.00 and 63.68 - 95.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CSD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CSD stock split?

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.48, and 17.03% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
92.31 93.00
Yıllık aralık
63.68 95.29
Önceki kapanış
90.48
Açılış
92.31
Satış
93.00
Alış
93.30
Düşük
92.31
Yüksek
93.00
Hacim
2
Günlük değişim
2.79%
Aylık değişim
7.71%
6 aylık değişim
23.60%
Yıllık değişim
17.03%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8