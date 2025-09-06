QuotesSections
CSD: Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF

93.00 USD 2.52 (2.79%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CSD exchange rate has changed by 2.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 92.31 and at a high of 93.00.

Follow Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CSD stock price today?

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF stock is priced at 93.00 today. It trades within 2.79%, yesterday's close was 90.48, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of CSD shows these updates.

Does Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF is currently valued at 93.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.03% and USD. View the chart live to track CSD movements.

How to buy CSD stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF shares at the current price of 93.00. Orders are usually placed near 93.00 or 93.30, while 2 and 0.75% show market activity. Follow CSD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CSD stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF involves considering the yearly range 63.68 - 95.29 and current price 93.00. Many compare 7.71% and 23.60% before placing orders at 93.00 or 93.30. Explore the CSD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the past year was 95.29. Within 63.68 - 95.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD) over the year was 63.68. Comparing it with the current 93.00 and 63.68 - 95.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CSD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CSD stock split?

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.48, and 17.03% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
92.31 93.00
Year Range
63.68 95.29
Previous Close
90.48
Open
92.31
Bid
93.00
Ask
93.30
Low
92.31
High
93.00
Volume
2
Daily Change
2.79%
Month Change
7.71%
6 Months Change
23.60%
Year Change
17.03%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8