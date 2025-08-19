- Genel bakış
CGBL: Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Capital Group Core Balanced ETF
CGBL fiyatı bugün -0.43% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 34.57 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 34.73 aralığında işlem gördü.
Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Capital Group Core Balanced ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CGBL stock price today?
Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock is priced at 34.72 today. It trades within -0.43%, yesterday's close was 34.87, and trading volume reached 759. The live price chart of CGBL shows these updates.
Does Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock pay dividends?
Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Capital Group Core Balanced ETF is currently valued at 34.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.64% and USD. View the chart live to track CGBL movements.
How to buy CGBL stock?
You can buy Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Capital Group Core Balanced ETF shares at the current price of 34.72. Orders are usually placed near 34.72 or 35.02, while 759 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow CGBL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CGBL stock?
Investing in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Capital Group Core Balanced ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.23 - 35.08 and current price 34.72. Many compare 2.69% and 12.00% before placing orders at 34.72 or 35.02. Explore the CGBL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Share Class stock highest prices?
The highest price of Share Class in the past year was 35.08. Within 28.23 - 35.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Capital Group Core Balanced ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Share Class stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Share Class (CGBL) over the year was 28.23. Comparing it with the current 34.72 and 28.23 - 35.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CGBL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CGBL stock split?
Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.87, and 11.64% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 34.87
- Açılış
- 34.68
- Satış
- 34.72
- Alış
- 35.02
- Düşük
- 34.57
- Yüksek
- 34.73
- Hacim
- 759
- Günlük değişim
- -0.43%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.69%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 12.00%
- Yıllık değişim
- 11.64%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8