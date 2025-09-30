KotasyonBölümler
CGBDL: Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - 8.20% Notes due 2028

25.5000 USD 0.0900 (0.35%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CGBDL fiyatı bugün -0.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.4864 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.7699 aralığında işlem gördü.

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - 8.20% Notes due 2028 hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is CGBDL stock price today?

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - 8.20% Notes due 2028 stock is priced at 25.5000 today. It trades within -0.35%, yesterday's close was 25.5900, and trading volume reached 66. The live price chart of CGBDL shows these updates.

Does Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - 8.20% Notes due 2028 stock pay dividends?

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - 8.20% Notes due 2028 is currently valued at 25.5000. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.16% and USD. View the chart live to track CGBDL movements.

How to buy CGBDL stock?

You can buy Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - 8.20% Notes due 2028 shares at the current price of 25.5000. Orders are usually placed near 25.5000 or 25.5030, while 66 and -0.70% show market activity. Follow CGBDL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CGBDL stock?

Investing in Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - 8.20% Notes due 2028 involves considering the yearly range 25.0500 - 26.6550 and current price 25.5000. Many compare -0.27% and -0.93% before placing orders at 25.5000 or 25.5030. Explore the CGBDL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. in the past year was 26.6550. Within 25.0500 - 26.6550, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.5900 helps spot resistance levels. Track Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - 8.20% Notes due 2028 performance using the live chart.

What are Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBDL) over the year was 25.0500. Comparing it with the current 25.5000 and 25.0500 - 26.6550 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CGBDL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CGBDL stock split?

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc - 8.20% Notes due 2028 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.5900, and -1.16% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
25.4864 25.7699
Yıllık aralık
25.0500 26.6550
Önceki kapanış
25.5900
Açılış
25.6800
Satış
25.5000
Alış
25.5030
Düşük
25.4864
Yüksek
25.7699
Hacim
66
Günlük değişim
-0.35%
Aylık değişim
-0.27%
6 aylık değişim
-0.93%
Yıllık değişim
-1.16%
