BNL: Broadstone Net Lease Inc

18.32 USD 0.21 (1.13%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BNL fiyatı bugün -1.13% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 18.29 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 18.62 aralığında işlem gördü.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
18.29 18.62
Yıllık aralık
13.96 19.01
Önceki kapanış
18.53
Açılış
18.56
Satış
18.32
Alış
18.62
Düşük
18.29
Yüksek
18.62
Hacim
1.570 K
Günlük değişim
-1.13%
Aylık değişim
-0.33%
6 aylık değişim
6.95%
Yıllık değişim
-3.17%
21 Eylül, Pazar