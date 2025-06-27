Dövizler / BNL
BNL: Broadstone Net Lease Inc
18.32 USD 0.21 (1.13%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
BNL fiyatı bugün -1.13% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 18.29 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 18.62 aralığında işlem gördü.
Broadstone Net Lease Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
BNL haberleri
Günlük aralık
18.29 18.62
Yıllık aralık
13.96 19.01
- Önceki kapanış
- 18.53
- Açılış
- 18.56
- Satış
- 18.32
- Alış
- 18.62
- Düşük
- 18.29
- Yüksek
- 18.62
- Hacim
- 1.570 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.13%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.33%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 6.95%
- Yıllık değişim
- -3.17%
21 Eylül, Pazar