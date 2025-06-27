货币 / BNL
BNL: Broadstone Net Lease Inc
18.61 USD 0.12 (0.65%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BNL汇率已更改0.65%。当日，交易品种以低点18.53和高点18.67进行交易。
关注Broadstone Net Lease Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BNL新闻
日范围
18.53 18.67
年范围
13.96 19.01
- 前一天收盘价
- 18.49
- 开盘价
- 18.53
- 卖价
- 18.61
- 买价
- 18.91
- 最低价
- 18.53
- 最高价
- 18.67
- 交易量
- 189
- 日变化
- 0.65%
- 月变化
- 1.25%
- 6个月变化
- 8.64%
- 年变化
- -1.64%
