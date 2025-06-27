QuotazioniSezioni
BNL
BNL: Broadstone Net Lease Inc

18.32 USD 0.21 (1.13%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BNL ha avuto una variazione del -1.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.29 e ad un massimo di 18.62.

Segui le dinamiche di Broadstone Net Lease Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.29 18.62
Intervallo Annuale
13.96 19.01
Chiusura Precedente
18.53
Apertura
18.56
Bid
18.32
Ask
18.62
Minimo
18.29
Massimo
18.62
Volume
1.570 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.13%
Variazione Mensile
-0.33%
Variazione Semestrale
6.95%
Variazione Annuale
-3.17%
20 settembre, sabato