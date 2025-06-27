通貨 / BNL
BNL: Broadstone Net Lease Inc
18.53 USD 0.10 (0.54%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BNLの今日の為替レートは、0.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.32の安値と18.62の高値で取引されました。
Broadstone Net Lease Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
18.32 18.62
1年のレンジ
13.96 19.01
- 以前の終値
- 18.43
- 始値
- 18.39
- 買値
- 18.53
- 買値
- 18.83
- 安値
- 18.32
- 高値
- 18.62
- 出来高
- 1.352 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.54%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.82%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.17%
- 1年の変化
- -2.06%
