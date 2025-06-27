Moedas / BNL
BNL: Broadstone Net Lease Inc
18.45 USD 0.02 (0.11%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BNL para hoje mudou para 0.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.32 e o mais alto foi 18.46.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Broadstone Net Lease Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BNL Notícias
Faixa diária
18.32 18.46
Faixa anual
13.96 19.01
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.43
- Open
- 18.39
- Bid
- 18.45
- Ask
- 18.75
- Low
- 18.32
- High
- 18.46
- Volume
- 54
- Mudança diária
- 0.11%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.38%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.71%
- Mudança anual
- -2.48%
