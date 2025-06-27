CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / BNL
Volver a Acciones

BNL: Broadstone Net Lease Inc

18.43 USD 0.06 (0.32%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de BNL de hoy ha cambiado un -0.32%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 18.39, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 18.73.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Broadstone Net Lease Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BNL News

Rango diario
18.39 18.73
Rango anual
13.96 19.01
Cierres anteriores
18.49
Open
18.53
Bid
18.43
Ask
18.73
Low
18.39
High
18.73
Volumen
1.654 K
Cambio diario
-0.32%
Cambio mensual
0.27%
Cambio a 6 meses
7.59%
Cambio anual
-2.59%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B