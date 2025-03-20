- Genel bakış
BKLN: Invesco Senior Loan ETF
BKLN fiyatı bugün 0.10% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 20.90 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 20.93 aralığında işlem gördü.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BKLN stock price today?
Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock is priced at 20.92 today. It trades within 0.10%, yesterday's close was 20.90, and trading volume reached 6930. The live price chart of BKLN shows these updates.
Does Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Senior Loan ETF is currently valued at 20.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.38% and USD. View the chart live to track BKLN movements.
How to buy BKLN stock?
You can buy Invesco Senior Loan ETF shares at the current price of 20.92. Orders are usually placed near 20.92 or 21.22, while 6930 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow BKLN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BKLN stock?
Investing in Invesco Senior Loan ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.03 - 21.19 and current price 20.92. Many compare 0.10% and 1.06% before placing orders at 20.92 or 21.22. Explore the BKLN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the past year was 21.19. Within 20.03 - 21.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Senior Loan ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) over the year was 20.03. Comparing it with the current 20.92 and 20.03 - 21.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BKLN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BKLN stock split?
Invesco Senior Loan ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.90, and -0.38% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 20.90
- Açılış
- 20.91
- Satış
- 20.92
- Alış
- 21.22
- Düşük
- 20.90
- Yüksek
- 20.93
- Hacim
- 6.930 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.10%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.10%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 1.06%
- Yıllık değişim
- -0.38%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8