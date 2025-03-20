QuotesSections
BKLN
BKLN: Invesco Senior Loan ETF

20.92 USD 0.02 (0.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BKLN exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.90 and at a high of 20.93.

Follow Invesco Senior Loan ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
20.90 20.93
Year Range
20.03 21.19
Previous Close
20.90
Open
20.91
Bid
20.92
Ask
21.22
Low
20.90
High
20.93
Volume
6.930 K
Daily Change
0.10%
Month Change
0.10%
6 Months Change
1.06%
Year Change
-0.38%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8