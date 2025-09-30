KotasyonBölümler
BCHP: Principal Exchange-Traded Funds Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF

37.51 USD 0.03 (0.08%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BCHP fiyatı bugün 0.08% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 37.37 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 37.53 aralığında işlem gördü.

Principal Exchange-Traded Funds Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BCHP stock price today?

Principal Exchange-Traded Funds Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF stock is priced at 37.51 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 37.48, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of BCHP shows these updates.

Does Principal Exchange-Traded Funds Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF stock pay dividends?

Principal Exchange-Traded Funds Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF is currently valued at 37.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.15% and USD. View the chart live to track BCHP movements.

How to buy BCHP stock?

You can buy Principal Exchange-Traded Funds Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF shares at the current price of 37.51. Orders are usually placed near 37.51 or 37.81, while 11 and 0.21% show market activity. Follow BCHP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BCHP stock?

Investing in Principal Exchange-Traded Funds Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.87 - 38.49 and current price 37.51. Many compare 0.73% and 16.27% before placing orders at 37.51 or 37.81. Explore the BCHP price chart live with daily changes.

What are EGShares Blue Chip ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of EGShares Blue Chip ETF in the past year was 38.49. Within 28.87 - 38.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Principal Exchange-Traded Funds Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF performance using the live chart.

What are EGShares Blue Chip ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of EGShares Blue Chip ETF (BCHP) over the year was 28.87. Comparing it with the current 37.51 and 28.87 - 38.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BCHP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BCHP stock split?

Principal Exchange-Traded Funds Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.48, and 14.15% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
37.37 37.53
Yıllık aralık
28.87 38.49
Önceki kapanış
37.48
Açılış
37.43
Satış
37.51
Alış
37.81
Düşük
37.37
Yüksek
37.53
Hacim
11
Günlük değişim
0.08%
Aylık değişim
0.73%
6 aylık değişim
16.27%
Yıllık değişim
14.15%
