Dövizler / BBSI
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
BBSI: Barrett Business Services Inc
46.13 USD 0.78 (1.66%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
BBSI fiyatı bugün -1.66% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 46.02 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 46.91 aralığında işlem gördü.
Barrett Business Services Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBSI haberleri
- What Makes Barrett (BBSI) a New Buy Stock
- Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Barrett Business Services (BBSI) This Year?
- Barrett Business Services Inc stock hits all-time high at 49.65 USD
- Here's Why Barrett Business Services (BBSI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Barrett Business Services stock hits all-time high at 48.57 USD
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Barrett (BBSI)
- Are Investors Undervaluing Adecco (AHEXY) Right Now?
- Barrett (BBSI) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Top Stocks From the Staffing Industry to Keep an Eye On
- Barrett Business Services Inc stock hits all-time high at 47.01 USD
- Barrett Business Services stock price target raised to $55 at Roth/MKM
- Barrett earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Barrett (BBSI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Barrett Business Services Inc stock hits all-time high at 46.87 USD
- Barrett Business Services stock hits all-time high at 45.0 USD
- Thursday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Barrett Business Services director Finn Mark Steven buys $84,392 in stock
- barrett business services reports annual meeting voting results
- BBSI appoints Joseph Clabby as new board chairman
- Upwork Stock Sees IBD RS Rating Climb To 79
- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Günlük aralık
46.02 46.91
Yıllık aralık
35.81 49.65
- Önceki kapanış
- 46.91
- Açılış
- 46.91
- Satış
- 46.13
- Alış
- 46.43
- Düşük
- 46.02
- Yüksek
- 46.91
- Hacim
- 497
- Günlük değişim
- -1.66%
- Aylık değişim
- -4.41%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 13.20%
- Yıllık değişim
- 24.74%
21 Eylül, Pazar