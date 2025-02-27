FiyatlarBölümler
BBSI
BBSI: Barrett Business Services Inc

46.13 USD 0.78 (1.66%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BBSI fiyatı bugün -1.66% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 46.02 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 46.91 aralığında işlem gördü.

Barrett Business Services Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
46.02 46.91
Yıllık aralık
35.81 49.65
Önceki kapanış
46.91
Açılış
46.91
Satış
46.13
Alış
46.43
Düşük
46.02
Yüksek
46.91
Hacim
497
Günlük değişim
-1.66%
Aylık değişim
-4.41%
6 aylık değişim
13.20%
Yıllık değişim
24.74%
21 Eylül, Pazar