통화 / BBSI
BBSI: Barrett Business Services Inc
46.13 USD 0.78 (1.66%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BBSI 환율이 오늘 -1.66%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 46.02이고 고가는 46.91이었습니다.
Barrett Business Services Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBSI News
일일 변동 비율
46.02 46.91
년간 변동
35.81 49.65
- 이전 종가
- 46.91
- 시가
- 46.91
- Bid
- 46.13
- Ask
- 46.43
- 저가
- 46.02
- 고가
- 46.91
- 볼륨
- 497
- 일일 변동
- -1.66%
- 월 변동
- -4.41%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.20%
- 년간 변동율
- 24.74%
20 9월, 토요일