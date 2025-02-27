Moedas / BBSI
BBSI: Barrett Business Services Inc
46.73 USD 0.25 (0.54%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BBSI para hoje mudou para 0.54%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 46.41 e o mais alto foi 47.10.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Barrett Business Services Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
46.41 47.10
Faixa anual
35.81 49.65
- Fechamento anterior
- 46.48
- Open
- 46.58
- Bid
- 46.73
- Ask
- 47.03
- Low
- 46.41
- High
- 47.10
- Volume
- 163
- Mudança diária
- 0.54%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.67%
- Mudança anual
- 26.37%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh