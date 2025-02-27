クォートセクション
通貨 / BBSI
BBSI: Barrett Business Services Inc

46.91 USD 0.43 (0.93%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BBSIの今日の為替レートは、0.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46.41の安値と47.13の高値で取引されました。

Barrett Business Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

BBSI News

1日のレンジ
46.41 47.13
1年のレンジ
35.81 49.65
以前の終値
46.48
始値
46.58
買値
46.91
買値
47.21
安値
46.41
高値
47.13
出来高
533
1日の変化
0.93%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.80%
6ヶ月の変化
15.12%
1年の変化
26.85%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K