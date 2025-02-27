通貨 / BBSI
BBSI: Barrett Business Services Inc
46.91 USD 0.43 (0.93%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BBSIの今日の為替レートは、0.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46.41の安値と47.13の高値で取引されました。
Barrett Business Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
46.41 47.13
1年のレンジ
35.81 49.65
- 以前の終値
- 46.48
- 始値
- 46.58
- 買値
- 46.91
- 買値
- 47.21
- 安値
- 46.41
- 高値
- 47.13
- 出来高
- 533
- 1日の変化
- 0.93%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.80%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.12%
- 1年の変化
- 26.85%
