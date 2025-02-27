货币 / BBSI
BBSI: Barrett Business Services Inc
46.57 USD 0.06 (0.13%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BBSI汇率已更改0.13%。当日，交易品种以低点46.44和高点47.01进行交易。
关注Barrett Business Services Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
46.44 47.01
年范围
35.81 49.65
- 前一天收盘价
- 46.51
- 开盘价
- 46.66
- 卖价
- 46.57
- 买价
- 46.87
- 最低价
- 46.44
- 最高价
- 47.01
- 交易量
- 173
- 日变化
- 0.13%
- 月变化
- -3.50%
- 6个月变化
- 14.28%
- 年变化
- 25.93%
