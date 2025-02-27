Valute / BBSI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BBSI: Barrett Business Services Inc
46.13 USD 0.78 (1.66%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BBSI ha avuto una variazione del -1.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.02 e ad un massimo di 46.91.
Segui le dinamiche di Barrett Business Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBSI News
- What Makes Barrett (BBSI) a New Buy Stock
- Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Barrett Business Services (BBSI) This Year?
- Barrett Business Services Inc stock hits all-time high at 49.65 USD
- Here's Why Barrett Business Services (BBSI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Barrett Business Services stock hits all-time high at 48.57 USD
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Barrett (BBSI)
- Are Investors Undervaluing Adecco (AHEXY) Right Now?
- Barrett (BBSI) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Top Stocks From the Staffing Industry to Keep an Eye On
- Barrett Business Services Inc stock hits all-time high at 47.01 USD
- Barrett Business Services stock price target raised to $55 at Roth/MKM
- Barrett earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Barrett (BBSI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Barrett Business Services Inc stock hits all-time high at 46.87 USD
- Barrett Business Services stock hits all-time high at 45.0 USD
- Thursday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Barrett Business Services director Finn Mark Steven buys $84,392 in stock
- barrett business services reports annual meeting voting results
- BBSI appoints Joseph Clabby as new board chairman
- Upwork Stock Sees IBD RS Rating Climb To 79
- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
46.02 46.91
Intervallo Annuale
35.81 49.65
- Chiusura Precedente
- 46.91
- Apertura
- 46.91
- Bid
- 46.13
- Ask
- 46.43
- Minimo
- 46.02
- Massimo
- 46.91
- Volume
- 497
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.66%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.20%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.74%
20 settembre, sabato