KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / BBAG
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

BBAG: JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

46.64 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BBAG fiyatı bugün 0.02% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 46.61 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 46.75 aralığında işlem gördü.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BBAG haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BBAG stock price today?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock is priced at 46.64 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 46.63, and trading volume reached 266. The live price chart of BBAG shows these updates.

Does JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF is currently valued at 46.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.44% and USD. View the chart live to track BBAG movements.

How to buy BBAG stock?

You can buy JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 46.64. Orders are usually placed near 46.64 or 46.94, while 266 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow BBAG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BBAG stock?

Investing in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.31 - 47.44 and current price 46.64. Many compare 1.52% and 1.22% before placing orders at 46.64 or 46.94. Explore the BBAG price chart live with daily changes.

What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the past year was 47.44. Within 44.31 - 47.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) over the year was 44.31. Comparing it with the current 46.64 and 44.31 - 47.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBAG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BBAG stock split?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.63, and -1.44% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
46.61 46.75
Yıllık aralık
44.31 47.44
Önceki kapanış
46.63
Açılış
46.70
Satış
46.64
Alış
46.94
Düşük
46.61
Yüksek
46.75
Hacim
266
Günlük değişim
0.02%
Aylık değişim
1.52%
6 aylık değişim
1.22%
Yıllık değişim
-1.44%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8