BAMY: Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Yield ETF

27.65 USD 0.03 (0.11%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BAMY fiyatı bugün 0.11% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 27.61 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.65 aralığında işlem gördü.

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Yield ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BAMY stock price today?

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Yield ETF stock is priced at 27.65 today. It trades within 0.11%, yesterday's close was 27.62, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of BAMY shows these updates.

Does Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Yield ETF stock pay dividends?

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Yield ETF is currently valued at 27.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.75% and USD. View the chart live to track BAMY movements.

How to buy BAMY stock?

You can buy Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Yield ETF shares at the current price of 27.65. Orders are usually placed near 27.65 or 27.95, while 12 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow BAMY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BAMY stock?

Investing in Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Yield ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.96 - 27.86 and current price 27.65. Many compare 2.60% and 5.37% before placing orders at 27.65 or 27.95. Explore the BAMY price chart live with daily changes.

What are Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Yield ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Yield ETF in the past year was 27.86. Within 24.96 - 27.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Yield ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Yield ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Yield ETF (BAMY) over the year was 24.96. Comparing it with the current 27.65 and 24.96 - 27.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BAMY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BAMY stock split?

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Yield ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.62, and 3.75% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
27.61 27.65
Yıllık aralık
24.96 27.86
Önceki kapanış
27.62
Açılış
27.61
Satış
27.65
Alış
27.95
Düşük
27.61
Yüksek
27.65
Hacim
12
Günlük değişim
0.11%
Aylık değişim
2.60%
6 aylık değişim
5.37%
Yıllık değişim
3.75%
